Former BRS MLA approaches TS HC to shun false cases registered against him

Hyderabad: The former BRS MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy has approached the High Court seeking dismissal of the case against him by the Bhupalapally police.

According to the sources, Warangal ZP chairperson Gandra Jyoti and Gandra Gautam Reddy filed a petition along with him. They stated in the petition that a false complaint was filed against them saying that they had tried to take possession of a two-acre plot of land in Cheruvu Sikham, a suburb of Ramalingaiyapally, Pulluru. They asked the High Court to dismiss the case registered against them.

On the other hand, Nagavelli Rajalingamoorthy approached the court of Principal Junior Civil Judge, Judicial Magistrate of First Class, alleging that illegal constructions were taken up in Cheruvu Sikham. A case was registered with the police against Gandra Venkataramana Reddy and others on the orders of the court. In this context, they approached the High Court. The High Court will hear their petitions on Thursday.