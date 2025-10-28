  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Former CM KCR pays tributes to Harish Rao's father

Former CM KCR pays tributes to Harish Raos father
x
Highlights

Former Minister Harish Rao and his family received condolences following the passing of his father, Thanneru Satyanarayana, who died on Tuesday...

Former Minister Harish Rao and his family received condolences following the passing of his father, Thanneru Satyanarayana, who died on Tuesday morning.

Former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) paid tribute to Satyanarayana at Krini Villas in Hyderabad, where the late politician's mortal remains were kept.

KCR also offered words of comfort to Harish Rao and his sister, Lakshmi, during this difficult time.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick