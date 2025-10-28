Live
Former CM KCR pays tributes to Harish Rao's father
Highlights
Former Minister Harish Rao and his family received condolences following the passing of his father, Thanneru Satyanarayana, who died on Tuesday...
Former Minister Harish Rao and his family received condolences following the passing of his father, Thanneru Satyanarayana, who died on Tuesday morning.
Former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) paid tribute to Satyanarayana at Krini Villas in Hyderabad, where the late politician's mortal remains were kept.
KCR also offered words of comfort to Harish Rao and his sister, Lakshmi, during this difficult time.
