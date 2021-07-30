Former minister E Peddi Reddy joins TRS in presence of CM KCR

Former minister Enugula Peddi Reddy on Friday joined the ruling TRS party. TRS chief and Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao welcomed Peddi Reddy and his supporters into the party. Ministers Harish Rao, Koppula Eshwar were present.



Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Peddi Reddy is a close associate of him and he will take part in the state's development from now and provide insurance for handloom workers. "It took an year to fully implement Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima in Telangana. There is an official for every five acres in the state and it will take 10 days to get insurance for farmers. The government is implementing programmes in well-planned manner for the economically backward classes," the CM said.

He further continued that rythu bhima should also be implemented in SC Welfare department.





"Many issues have been propped up after achieving the statehood. Now, Telangana has stood on the top by overcoming all the problems. The state's average income is higher than the country's," the CM said adding that Telangana is a rich state and it will become another Kashmir after completing Palamuru-Rangareddy and Sitarama projects.

Speaking on Dalit Bandhu, the CM said that the government willing to spend one lakh crore rupees for the scheme as Dalit consists of 18-19 per cent of state's population.