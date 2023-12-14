Former Minister Malla Reddy denies allegations on land grabbings, says will move court

Former minister and Medchal MLA Malla Reddy responded to the allegations of land grabbing and clarified that he has nothing to do with land grabs. He said that the matter registered in the case is true and asserted that he will approach the court.



A case of SC, ST al Atrocity has been registered against Malla Reddy at Shamirpet Police Station following a complaint that tribal lands have been encroached upon. According to Samirpet Police Inspector, Former Minister Malla Reddy and 9 of his benami followers illegally occupied the 47 acres and 18 guntas of ST (Lambadi) heritage land in Kesavaram village of three Chintalapalli mandals of Medchal Malkajiri district and confiscated the land by fraud and conspiracy.



A complaint has been registered in Shamirpet police station in this regard. In the complaint, the victims stated that a total of 47 acres were occupied.