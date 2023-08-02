Former MLA and actress Jayasudha joins BJP

Hyderabad: Popular actress and former MLA Jayasudha joined BJP. In the presence of BJP National General Secretary, Party Telangana State President Kishan Reddy and others, she joined saffroon Party in Delhi. Tarun Chugh welcomed her into the party with a scarf. Speaking on the occasion, Chugh said that she joined the BJP after seeing the progress made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years.

He said that she has done many films in different languages including Telugu and she has a good fan following. Many Nandi awards and Filmfare awards have come. He said that she has a good reputation in the film industry. She served the people as an MLA from 2009 to 2014.

Kishan Reddy said that Jayasudha entered films as a child actress and acted for almost five decades. He said that her arrival is beneficial for BJP and it will bring more enthusiasm in BJP. He said that she worked for the welfare of the poor and the development of slums when she was an MLA. He said that the whole of Telangana wants family rule, corrupt rule, dictatorial rule to go and democratic rule to come.

Jayasudha Kapoor, popularly known as Jayasudha apart from being well known as a great artist is also a politician. She represented Secunderabad constituency in undivided Andhra Pradesh when Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister.

Jayasudha had defeated former minister and then senior TDP leader, Talasani Srinivasa Yadav in 2009 Assembly elections. She has been an ardent fan of late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy who invited her to join in politics.

Granddaughter of famous scholar and literary historian, Nidudavolu Venkatarao. Jayasudha whose original name was Sujatha Nidudavolu became very popular as a natural artist. She worked in Tamil Kannada and Malayalam and Hindi films during her 5 decades career. During this period she received nine state Nandi awards for her acting in films, Jyothi, (1976), Idi Katha Kadu (1979), Premabhishekam (1981), Meghasandesam (1982), and Dharmatmudu (1983).

She also won five Film Fare South awards for her performances in Jyothi (1976), Aame Katha (1977), Gruha Pravesam (1982), Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi (2004), and Kotha Bangaru Lokam (2008).[1] In 2008, she received the ANR National Award, and in 2010, she won the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award - South for her contributions to Indian cinema.[2] Jayasudha served as Member, Legislative Assembly, from Secunderabad constituency during 2009–2014 in the erstwhile combined Government of Andhra Pradesh.[

Some of her hit films include Adavi Ramudu and Meghasandesam. She acted in more than 300 films and co-stared with NTR, ANR, Krishna, Shoban Babu, Rajini Kanth, Kamal Hasan, Krishnam Raju and Chiranjeevi. She also tested her mettle as a producer and made seven films. She married Nitin Kapoor, producer and cousin of Jeetendra in 1985. They have two sons Nihar and Shreayan.

Coming to politics, Jayasudha has campaigned for Telugu Desam Party in 1996. But she did not join in the TDP and keep herself away from direct politics. Jayasudha joined in the Congress Party and contested for the first time to Assembly in 2009 Assembly elections from Secunderabad Segment. Later she joined YSR Congress Party. Recently she had met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and speculations were rife that she would join BJP. Finally on Wednesday she joined the BJP in New Delhi.