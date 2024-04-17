Former MLC Chinnappa Reddy to be Nalgonda BRS candidate?

Hyderabad: The BRS party is planning to change the party candidate in Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency, replacing K Krishna Reddy with former MLC T Chinnappa Reddy. According to sources, the party leadership got feedback from activists that the candidate was lagging behind in campaign and the prospects were also said to be not good.

The party leaders in the district wanted the candidate to be changed with a better contestant. Meanwhile, the party on Tuesday announced coordinators for the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency – senior leader L Ramana (for Korutla), Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao (Armoor), Prabhakar Reddy and Aleem (Nizamabad Urban), LMB Rajeshwar (Balkonda), V Gangadhar Goud (Nizamabad Rural), D Vithal Rao (Bodhan), DavaVasantha and LokaBapu Reddy (Jagtial).