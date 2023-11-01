  • Menu
Former MP Vivek resigns to BJP, likely to join Congress

In a big jolt to the BJP, Telangana senior most leader G Vivekanand resigned from the party today. He sent a resignation letter to BJP state Party...

In a big jolt to the BJP, Telangana senior most leader G Vivekanand resigned from the party today. He sent a resignation letter to BJP state Party unit President G Kishan Reddy.

Leaders said that Vivek is likely to join Congress . He is planning to meet AICC senior leader Rahul Gandhi who is on a two day visit to Telangana.

TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy is making arrangements to join Vivek in the presence of Rahul Gandhi who is visiting Mahbubnagar today and addressing a public meeting.

Earlier, Vivek spoke to AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge on the phone. Kharge invited the BJP leader to join Congress and assured him of a prominent place in the party. The farmer MP is expecting to fight from the Peddapally Lok Sabha segment in 2024 General elections.




