Former Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan calls on BRS Supremo Sri K Chandrasekhar Rao

Former Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan and his wife Smt Vimala Narasimhan called on BRS President Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao at Nandinagar residence today ( Sunday). Narasimhan couple inquired about the health condition of BRS Chief KCR and wished him speedy recovery.



The Former Governor couple also exchanged pleasantries and spent some personal time with KCR's wife Shobhamma for a while.

Narasimhan couple received a warm welcome at Nandinagar residence by BRS working President and former minister Sri KT Rama Rao.

Former ministers V Prashanth Reddy, Srinivas Goud, Koppula Eshwar, MPs J Santosh Kumar, BB Patil and others are also present on this occasion.

As the first Chief Minister of Telangana State, KCR thanked former Governor Narasimhan again for extending full support to the development of the new state during the discussion on state development.

KCR couple felicitated Narasimhan couple for visiting their residence as guests. Narasimhan and wife are presented silk clothes in a traditional manner. They thanked KCR couple for showing great affection.



















