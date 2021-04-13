Former three-time MLA Kunja Bojji passes away

Bhadrachalam: Former CPM MLA of Bhadrachalam constituency Kunja Bojji (95) passed away at a private hospital in Bhadrachalam in the early hours of Monday. He was suffering from illness and age-related issues for the last few months.



Bojji was elected as Bhadrachalam MLA for three times in a row from 1985 to 1994 on CPM ticket. The agency people used to call him as 'Agency Sundaraiah.' He got party membership in 1952 and for the first time in 1970, he was elected as the sarpanch of Ramavaram village of Vararamachandrapuram mandal (Now in East Godavari). The final rites of the former MLA will be conducted on Tuesday (April 12) at his native village Ramavaram, the family members informed. He was born on February 10, 1926 in Adavi Venkannagudem village of Vararamachandrapuram mandal. His wife Lalamma died in 2018. He is survived by two sons and three daughters.

Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, MLAs Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, Podem Veeraiah, CPM State secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram, leaders Sudarshan, Bandaru Ravi Kumar, Nunna Nageswara Rao, AJ Ramesh, Bandaru Sarath Babu, Narsa Reddy and others paid tributes to the late leader on the occasion and recalled his services to the agency people during his tenure as MLA.