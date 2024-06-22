Former women ministers visited the victim

Nagarkurnool: Former Ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy, Satyavathi Rathode, former MLAs Marri Janardhan Reddy, Guvvala Balaraju and Harshavardhan Reddy visited Eswaramma, an adivasi woman who was injured in a brutal incident in Molachinthalapalli village of Kollapur Mandal at Nagar Kurnool District Hospital.

The victim Eswaramma was given financial assistance of 1 lakh 50 thousand rupees on behalf of the party. Former minister Satyavati Rathod said.. She asked the doctors to inquire about the medical services she was receiving and provide better medical services. She called the district collector and asked him to provide better treatment under the supervision of a lady doctor immediately.

Former minister Satyavati Rathod said, "It is very unfortunate that such a terrible incident happened to a girl child and it is very sad." She criticized that the government, which should work with its eyes open, is working with its eyes closed. Looking at the attack on Eswaramma, it is very painful to attack like wild animals in a manner that cannot be expressed in real words and cannot be shown to the people. In this state of Telangana, girl children are in a condition where they cannot survive. It is sad that the government is in deep sleep and reacting like a mantra to the unsocial incidents that have been going on for the last few days, where children are being raped.

She criticized that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is ruling this state by turning it into Ravana. She said that the rule of the people has gone in this state and the rule of the demons has come. Even after the attack, at least the medical officials have failed to provide better treatment to the woman. She expressed concern that at least she does not have a female doctor to supervise her and she spends her time dressing like a mantra. On behalf of the BRS party, they demanded an immediate exgratia of 50 lakhs to their family and take responsibility for the education of their three children.

She said that the government of the state is not the rule of the people, but the rule of the demons. He said that it is a shame if the government has not taken any action against the accused even after 7 days of the unspeakable brutal attack on the baby girl. He demanded action against the accused and justice for the victim. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy immediately responded and asked that steps be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again. Former Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that even though the accused were brutally assaulted by pouring hot petrol on the most despicable criminals, they were being treated like a new son-in-law at the police station. She expressed concern that law and order in the state has failed miserably.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy immediately conducted a review of peace and security and issued orders to the officials and asked them to take strict action to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. The chief secretary of the government spoke to the DGP on this attack and warned that he will fight on behalf of the party until action is taken against those responsible. SHe said that it is very bad that there are only four lady doctors in a district hospital. Former MLAs Guvvala Balaraju Marri Janardhan Reddy Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy participated in the program.