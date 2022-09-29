Formula E: Arrangements at fast pace for event in Hyd

Hyderabad: As part of the Formula E event scheduled to be held on February 11, 2023, the team of four FEO officials from London, UK visited Hyderabad to finalise Formula E race track and other related activities such as event experience fan zone, commercial overlay elements, VIP experiences, emotional club etc.

The FEO team headed by event director Marco Greilalong with HMDA, HMRPL and AceUrban officials visited the proposed Formula E site (NTR Marg, NTR Memorial and garden, Peoples plaza etc) on Tuesday and inspected the race track alignment and other related facilities sites such as Paddock, Emotion club, E-Village, etc.

The team also visited the IMAX building for suitability of providing certain race related activities such as Emotion club, Media centre, drivers briefing room, team and crew etc. Further, the FEO team met the MA&UD Special Chief Secretary on Wednesday and discussed on the progress of the Formula E event preparations. During the discussions it was instructed by Special CS MA&UD to finalise the track alignment and also other related activities to make the preparations. It was assured that all the works related to Formula E event will be completed timely.