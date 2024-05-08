Live
- Congress can only sow seeds of hatred in society, says BJP chief Nadda
- IPL 2024: Lucknow chose to bat first against Hyderabad
- Know what is West Nile fever spreading in Kerala
- Sidharth Malhotra sweats it out in the sun; fans say 'old Siddy is back'
- SC reserves verdict on maintainability of Bengal's suit against CBI probes
- Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti - Everything you need to know
- HDFC Bank, Atal Innovation Mission empower social sector startups with Rs 19.6 cr grants
- Fintech startup Simpl cuts around 100 jobs in restructuring exercise
- Additional CCTV cameras to be installed in strong rooms where EVMs kept, Madras HC told
- Postal ballot extension till 10th of this month: Returning Officer Uday Kumar
Just In
Forty years on, still no rail line
In every election, the railway line is a promise, but those who win as MPs from any party, forget about paying attention to this matter
Wanaparthy: People in Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituencyNagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency have been waiting for a railway line for forty years now. This dream has not been fulfilled for decades. In every election, the railway line is a promise, but those who win as MPs from any party forget about paying attention to this matter. It remains an open secret that after winning as MPs, the political leaders do nothing for the people except working for their own self-interests.
There is a strong opinion that the region has lagged in the absence of a railway line. It is believed that the district was shifted to Palamuru because there was no special train to reach here when Nagarkurnool was a district a hundred years ago.
Locals opine that in the absence of strong leaders here and lack of coordination between the Central and State governments, the dream of the rail route will remain unfulfilled. They state that if there is a railway line connecting other areas, it would prove useful industrially and transport-wise, especially the famous Kollapur mangoes that can be easily transported to other parts of the country.
It may be recalled that the Gadwal-Macherla railway line was proposed to pass through various parts of Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency. It has been discussed since 1980. Now, the Dornakal line of Gadwal has come to the fore. It is proposed to travel 290 km to Dornakala via Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Kalwakurthy and Deverakonda.
The Centre has sanctioned funds for the survey and the line is currently under investigation. However, locals are skeptical on its likelihood given the history on the subject.