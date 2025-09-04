FoSTac training is mandatory for shopkeepers and business managers

Siddipet: The Maharashtra Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (MCED) organised a training class for shopkeepers and hotel business managers in Duddeda village of Kondapaka mandal, Siddipet district on Tuesday. Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) trainer Bhargavi Kanchala provided a training session.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, “Shopkeepers should undergo food safety training and provide quality food products to the customers. Cleanliness and hygiene should be maintained in business complexes. Hotel managers should not use food colors in food items. Cooking oil should not be used more than three times. Precautions should be taken to prevent food items from getting spoiled in hotels and shop complexes. Shop owners should wash their hands regularly and undergo health check-ups once in six months.”

Duddeda Gram Panchayat Secretary Chakrapani, MCED Regional Coordinators Srinivas, Mahender Reddy District Coordinator Ravi, staff Rakesh Bhupal Bhanuchander, Sarath, Vinay, Ranjith, Ramesh, several shopkeepers and others participated in the program.