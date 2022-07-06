Foundation laid for development works

Maheshwaram: The Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy laid the foundation stone for Dwakra building construction works and inaugurated the open gym and sports fields in Mansanpalli village of Maheswaram mandal on Wednesday. Earlier, at the SC Community Hall, the Minister paid tributes to the statues of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that while the Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao, is working hard and keeping in mind the welfare of all sectors and communities, the Modi government at the Centre is putting a heavy burden on the people by increasing the prices of gas, petrol and diesel every day. Chief Minister KCR has suggested that women should be encouraged not only to take loans but also to start small businesses.

She said that there were no women in the BJP's meeting as they were careful and dint let women protest over the prices. In the past, a large-scale dharna was held against the hardships of women due to the increase in gas prices, the centre should reduce the increased prices immediately, she added. The Minister reminded that, In Telangana, our government is giving Rs 10,000 per acre per year to farmers through Rythu Bandhu. The Telangana government is fully committed by providing 24-hour free electricity and providing assurance to the farmers. The Minister further said that the Telangana government has solved the water woes of women by giving taps to every house. While providing quality free education through gurukulas, we are working to strengthen government schools, she added.

ZP Chairperson Anita Reddy, MPP Raghuma Reddy, Vice MPP Sunitha Andhyanayak, officers and leaders were also present.