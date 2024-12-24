  • Menu
Foundation stone laid for drinking water pipeline

Foundation stone laid for drinking water pipeline
Khanapur: MLA Vedma Bojju Patel said that the State government is taking special steps to provide potable water to the poor families in remote rural areas as well as urban centres.

Khanapur: MLA Vedma Bojju Patel said that the State government is taking special steps to provide potable water to the poor families in remote rural areas as well as urban centres.

On Monday, the foundation stone for the new community pipeline work sanctioned under the Amrit scheme was laid in Khanapur urban centre.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the State government is constantly working for the welfare of the poor. The drinking water problems in rural urban centres are being solved in phases, he added.

He said that his main goal is to satisfy the thirst of every poor person. The Congress party will fulfill every promise given as the public interest is the priority of the government. Officials, Congress party leaders and others participated in this programme.

