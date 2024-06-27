  • Menu
Foundation stone laying for Amrit 2.0 Fresh Water Scheme and other development works in Bhadradri Kothagudem District Center Kothagudem Constituency

Foundation stone laying for Amrit 2.0 Fresh Water Scheme and other development works in Bhadradri Kothagudem District Center Kothagudem Constituency
Kothagudem: Telangana State Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Batti Vikramarka, District In-charge Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao laid foundation stone for Amrit 2.0 fresh water scheme and other development works in Bhadradri Kothagudem district center Kothagudem constituency.Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, CPI State Secretary, Kottagudem MLA Koonanneni Sambasiva Rao.* Honorable Ministers were cordially invited and organized the program.

Along with them, district collector, SP, MLAs, zp chairman, CPI district secretary SK Sabir Pasha, officials of various departments, municipal councillors, public representatives, CPI, Congress were present in this program. Leaders participated.

