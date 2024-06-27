Live
- De-addiction awareness programme at Akshardham temple, Ramdas Athawale and others attend
- District admin to resolve Tulsi puja row in Bengaluru apartment complex
- Tennis: Andy Murray to take last-minute call on Wimbledon participation
- Central Railway Pioneers Floating Solar Plant Initiative in Igatpuri Lake
- When Uttarakhand noodles named 'sundarkala' are reinvented by master chefs
- South African president mourns soldiers killed in Congo
- Centre fast-tracks Rs 5,879 crore worth new railway line projects in Maharashtra
- Goa CM clarifies over liquor trade near educational, religious institutes
- Formula 1: Pierre Gasly signs multi-year extension with Alpine
- After giving Sitarama water to Ashwapuro Mandal Ayakattu, I want to take water to Khammam district area
Just In
Foundation stone laying for Amrit 2.0 Fresh Water Scheme and other development works in Bhadradri Kothagudem District Center Kothagudem Constituency
Highlights
Foundation stone laying for Amrit 2.0 Fresh Water Scheme and other development works in Bhadradri Kothagudem District Center Kothagudem Constituency
Kothagudem: Telangana State Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Batti Vikramarka, District In-charge Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao laid foundation stone for Amrit 2.0 fresh water scheme and other development works in Bhadradri Kothagudem district center Kothagudem constituency.Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, CPI State Secretary, Kottagudem MLA Koonanneni Sambasiva Rao.* Honorable Ministers were cordially invited and organized the program.
Along with them, district collector, SP, MLAs, zp chairman, CPI district secretary SK Sabir Pasha, officials of various departments, municipal councillors, public representatives, CPI, Congress were present in this program. Leaders participated.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS