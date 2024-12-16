"Foundation Stone Soon for Gadwal Court Complex: Advocates and Public Debate Site Feasibility".

Gadwal : A new court complex is set to be constructed along the Gadwal-Kurnool road. On Sunday, MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy, Bar Association President Raghu Rami Reddy, Secretary Shafiullah, and advocates Manohar, Sridhar, Rajasekhar Reddy, Manzoor, Patel Prabhakar Reddy, and Mansur inspected the site.

After discussions with District Collector Santosh Kumar, the MLA and advocates finalized the location, emphasizing that there were no vested interests in the land allotment process by the previous government. The unanimous decision by the Gadwal Bar Association to support the government’s choice for the site was welcomed by lawyers, judges, and public representatives.

The proposed site, located near Alampur and close to the national highway, was chosen for its accessibility and future expansion potential. The government allocated ₹91 crores and 15 acres for the court complex, along with 10 additional acres for a housing society for advocates. The site’s proximity to key developments such as a handloom park, a proposed police training center, and a government engineering college makes it ideal for a judiciary complex.

Concerns Raised by Advocates and Public

While the site’s selection has received majority support, some advocates have raised concerns. They argue that the location near the Jamulamma temple could lead to logistical issues, especially during the five-month-long Jamulamma festival, which causes heavy traffic congestion.

Advocate Nizam Kari Muralidhar expressed concerns about delays caused by traffic during festival days, saying, "Litigants and advocates may face difficulties reaching court on time. Traffic from devotees will obstruct access, leading to potential absenteeism or warrants."

Other advocates questioned the feasibility of constructing a flyover to address traffic issues. They argued that shifting the judiciary complex to Poodur outskirts could alleviate such problems and benefit small and mid-tier advocates.

Public Safety and Accessibility Concerns

Prominent doctor Raghunath Reddy highlighted the need for the judiciary complex to remain in the town center, stating, "The judiciary is different from other departments. It is a watchdog for law and order and should be easily accessible to the public."

He added that moving the judiciary complex to a remote location would be a waste and suggested using such spaces for medical or educational institutions like a law college or a university.

Conclusion

While the finalized site has support for its accessibility and future expansion opportunities, concerns remain about its proximity to the Jammulamma temple and its impact on accessibility during festivals. Advocates and public representatives are calling for further deliberations to ensure the site selection aligns with the interests of all stakeholders.