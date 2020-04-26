Four arrested for rape of minor girl in Hyderabad

Four people were arrested on Saturday in the rape of a minor girl in Dundigal three days ago.

The arrested were identified as Mohammad Jumman (33), from New Delhi, Pathan Akbar Khan (26) from Prakasam district, Mohammad Gayaz (25), a native of Nizamabad and Mohammad Aleemuddin of Langer Houz.

The police said that all the four accused were working as drivers and are residing in Roda Mistry Nagar in Dundigal.

Getting into details, one of the accused, Jumman met the girl on road on April 22 and lured her to his room where he and his friends sexually assaulted her. The accused then left the girl on the road and fled away.

On learning the incident, the victim's mother approached the police who registered a case against the accused under section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.