Four Jawans of CRPF battalion died in Chatisgaragh

Bhadrachalam: Four jawans of crpf 50 battalion died and three jawans sustained sever bullet injuries when a jawan opened fired at his collogues in at lingam palli base camp under marigudem police station limits in sukma district of Chattisgarh state dead bodies of the deceased jawans shifted government area hospital at bhadrachalam town of bhadradri kothagudem.

After the first aid the injured jawans were shifted Raypur headquarters hospital in helicopter.