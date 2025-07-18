Four killed in a lorry and car collision in Rangareddy district

A serious accident occurred early this morning on the Outer Ring Road near Adibhatla in the Rangareddy district, resulting in the deaths of four individuals. The incident transpired around 3 am when a car collided with a lorry from behind.

Despite the efforts of medical personnel, three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while a fourth succumbed to injuries shortly thereafter at the hospital. The deceased have been identified as 29-year-old Maloth Chandulal, 50-year-old Gaguloth Janardhan, and 40-year-old Kavali Balaraju.

The police, arrived promptly at the location to recover the bodies trapped within the wreckage of the vehicle. Investigations into the accident are currently underway.