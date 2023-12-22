  • Menu
Four killed, three injured in fatal road mishap in Hanumkonda

Four killed, three injured in fatal road mishap in Hanumkonda
Two families from Ethurunagar of Mulugu district left by car to visit Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy’s darshan

Hyderabad: four persons killed on spot and another three severely injured in a road accident at Penchikalpet cross in Elkaturthi mandal of Hanmakonda district on Friday. The injured are undergoing treatment at Warangal MGM Hospital.

According to the sources, two brother Kantaiah and Shankar families from Ethurunagar of Mulugu district left by car to visit Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy. Early this morning, the car they were traveling in was hit by a speeding lorry coming from Karimnagar at Penchikalpet.

At that speed, the car went into the nearby bushes. The car was crushed. Attempts to get out of the car with serious injuries were unsuccessful.

When the police reached the spot after receiving the information, four of them were already dead. Three seriously injured were shifted to Warangal MGM Hospital. According to preliminary information, the driver of the lorry was drowsy which lead to the accident, police said.

The driver of the lorry that crossed the divider and hit the car is absconding, police said. Among the dead are brothers Kantaiah, Shankar, Bharat and Chandana. The injured have been identified as Renuka, Bhargav and Sridevi. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

