Four monkeys killed, cooked and eaten in Nirmal

Nirmal: In a shocking incident from Chintalabori village of Bhainsa mandal of Nirmal district, it is reported that some people killed and ate monkeys. The tribal people reported to be of Nomadic tribes has reportedly caught four monkeys, killed them, cooked and ate them.

The villagers expressed their concern that they worship monkeys as gods and it is not right to kill them. The irked villagers went to their tents in the outskirts of the village and got into a fight. The villagers said that they will file a police complaint about the incident.