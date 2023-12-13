  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Four monkeys killed, cooked and eaten in Nirmal

Four monkeys killed, cooked and eaten in Nirmal
x
Highlights

The tribal people reported to be of Nomadic tribes has reportedly caught four monkeys, killed them, cooked and ate them

Nirmal: In a shocking incident from Chintalabori village of Bhainsa mandal of Nirmal district, it is reported that some people killed and ate monkeys. The tribal people reported to be of Nomadic tribes has reportedly caught four monkeys, killed them, cooked and ate them.

The villagers expressed their concern that they worship monkeys as gods and it is not right to kill them. The irked villagers went to their tents in the outskirts of the village and got into a fight. The villagers said that they will file a police complaint about the incident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X