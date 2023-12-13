Live
- MP's Ashapuri unfolding ancient temple to attract global tourists
- Daily Forex Rates (13-12-2023)
- Belagavi Suvarna Soudha is also on high alert after the security lapse in the Lok Sabha proceedings
- Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy lashes Chandrababu, says no dissatisfaction in the party
- PL TECHNICALS DAILY MORNING REPORT - Dec 13
- IPL Auction 2024: Schedule, players list, team purse - everything cricket fanatics must know!
- Four killed in Gujarat road accident
- Elevate Your Entertainment: Unveiling the Brilliance of Blaupunkt CyberSound Gen2 55-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED (55CSGT7023)
- ITC’s investor meet highlights growth imperative
- Higher tax earnings slash Australian budget deficit
Just In
Four monkeys killed, cooked and eaten in Nirmal
Highlights
The tribal people reported to be of Nomadic tribes has reportedly caught four monkeys, killed them, cooked and ate them
Nirmal: In a shocking incident from Chintalabori village of Bhainsa mandal of Nirmal district, it is reported that some people killed and ate monkeys. The tribal people reported to be of Nomadic tribes has reportedly caught four monkeys, killed them, cooked and ate them.
The villagers expressed their concern that they worship monkeys as gods and it is not right to kill them. The irked villagers went to their tents in the outskirts of the village and got into a fight. The villagers said that they will file a police complaint about the incident.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS