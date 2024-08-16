Foxconn Chairman Meets Revanth Reddy to Investment in New Future City

Boosting Telangana's industrial growth, Foxconn Chairman Yang Liu met with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his official residence. The meeting, which also included Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu and senior officials, was centred on exploring new avenues for Foxconn's investment in the state, particularly in the newly planned Fourth City, also known as Future City.



During their discussions, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy showcased Telangana's latest pro-investment policies, which are designed to attract international businesses and drive economic growth. He introduced the concept of Fourth City, a futuristic urban development being planned on the outskirts of Hyderabad. This ambitious project aims to meet international standards and become a hub for advanced industries.

Revanth Reddy extended an invitation to Foxconn to invest in this new city, assuring Yang Liu that the state government would provide all necessary support to help the company establish its operations there. The CM emphasised that Fourth City is not just another development project but a vision for the future, one that aligns perfectly with Foxconn’s goals.

Yang Liu, impressed by the CM’s vision, praised Revanth Reddy for his future-thinking approach and commitment to creating an industrial-friendly environment. He acknowledged that the plans for Fourth City, combined with the supportive policies of the Telangana government, make it an attractive destination for Foxconn’s investments.

Expressing his eagerness to explore these opportunities further, Yang Liu announced that he would visit Hyderabad soon. Before his visit, a team led by Foxconn’s Campus Operations Chief Kathy Yang and India Country Representative Wei Lee will come to Hyderabad to assess the potential and begin preliminary discussions.

Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, speaking at the meeting, described the recent strides Telangana has made under Revanth Reddy's leadership in attracting international investments. He shared insights from the state's recent successful trips to the United States and South Korea, where Telangana's efforts to draw foreign investments received strong positive responses.

The collaboration between Telangana and Foxconn could be a game-changer, not only for the state’s industrial landscape but also for its future as a key player on the international stage. With Fourth City positioned as a futuristic hub, this partnership could lead to transformative growth.



