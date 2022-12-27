  • Menu
Fraudsters' new way to loot public

The fraudsters are adopting new methods to cheat the gullible people.

A person may receive a call/ message asking whether he/she have taken vaccination. The caller will ask them to press one if you have taken the vaccination or press two if you have not taken the vaccination. If you oblige the caller and press any one number, your phone will be hacked and your money in the bank account will be looted. Be alert. Don't press any number as asked by the caller. Just ignore the call and disconnect, or delete such message.

This is a new method being adopted by cheats to deprive you of your hard earned money.

