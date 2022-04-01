Free buses to ferry devotees to Yadadri

Yadadri: Yadadri temple EO Geetha stated that devotees have to reach the Yadadri hillock by free RTC buses provided by the temple. She informed that the temple banned all private vehicles including two-wheelers and it will take care of devotees' transportation from downhill to the temple.

The RTC buses will run from April 1. The EO that the various sevassuch as Nitya Kalyanam ,Bramotsavam,ShaswathaBramotsavam, Sudarshana Narasimha Homam and MokkuJodu will be started at the earliest.

A press released that the temple received Rs 2.91 lakh online and Rs 1.08 crore by way of cheques and DDs donated for the gold plating of Vimana Gopuram from March 17 to March 30. So far, Rs 18.71 crore was received in the special bank account opened for donations for the gold plating.