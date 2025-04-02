Free fine rice to be supplied from today

Wanaparthy: Additional Collector (Revenue) G Venkateshwarlu announced here on Tuesday that from April 2 fine rice would be supplied free to the white ration card holders through FP shops in the district.

He stated that local legislators in various constituencies of the district would inaugurate the distribution of fine rice at FP shops.

According to statistics, the district has 1,59,353 white ration cards, covering 5,22,367 family members. Each family member listed on a ration card will receive 6 kg fine rice a month for free. To meet this requirement, the district needs 3,309 metric tonnes of rice.

From Wednesday onwards, the free rice distribution will take place in all 324 FP shops across the district. The AC assured that there are sufficient rice stocks available for distribution. He urged all white card families to utilise the scheme.