Free flow of essential goods and services in town: Collector Shashanka

Karimnagar: The district collector K Shashanka ordered the concerned officials to take steps for free movement of vehicles that carry essential goods through a Tele-conference here at camp office on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion collector asked the officials to issue passes to the vehicles coming to the district carrying essential goods, fertilizers, vegetables etc. during lockdown period.

At present there is no problem for transportation of essential goods, but prices of essential goods may increase if there is an interruption in the transportation of essential goods, vegetables, he added.

Collector directed the concerned officials to inspect the situation every day and also have an eye to check not to hike the price of essential goods in the wholesale market if so any hike in the prices leads to the strict action and asked the officials to take steps to display price list of commodities at the shops.

However, the collector ordered the deputy transport commissioner to take necessary steps for the free movement of essential goods during lockdown.

He ordered that prescribed ambulance rates should be implemented in the district and also asked them to see that adequate supplies of vegetables, fruits required for the people should be maintained. He ordered the Deputy Director, horticulture to supervise prices of vegetables and take stringent action on those who increase the prices of essential goods during the lockdown.

Collector directed the agricultural officials for free movement of fertilizers, seeds that are required for kharif season. He instructed the drug inspector to see that there should not be any artificial scarcity of medicine and injections in the district. He also added that officials should see that social distance particularly at chicken shops, mutton shops, and vegetables markets should be maintained.

The collector told that the government decided to identify and vaccinate the super spreaders and hence he ordered the officials to prepare the list of super spreaders like auto drivers, cab drivers, vegetable, fruit, flower vendors in rythu bazars, street vendors, people working in kirana, chicken and mutton and wine shops, hamali workers, workers in hotels, petrol pumps, gas suppliers etc.

Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal, Deputy Director, Horticulture and Forest Department Srinivas, District Agriculture Officer Sridhar, District Marketing Officer Padmavati, District Civil Supplies Officer Suresh Reddy and others were present on the occasion.