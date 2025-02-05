Free Medical Camp for School Children Held in Nawabpet

Mahabubnagar: A free medical camp was organized for school children on Wednesday at the Chanakya Talent School in Nawabpet Mandal under the joint initiative of Ravi Children's Hospital and Ravi Foundation, Mahabubnagar. The event aimed at providing essential medical services to students, especially to protect them from seasonal illnesses.

Renowned pediatrician Dr. Shekhar graced the event as the chief guest and shared crucial health tips with parents and students on how to prevent common seasonal diseases. Over 350 students received free medical check-ups, and medicines were distributed to those in need.

The management of Chanakya Talent School, including Sandeep and Sunil, thanked Dr. Shekhar and the medical team from Ravi Children's Hospital for their valuable support in conducting the camp.

Parents attending the event expressed their appreciation, stating that the free medical camp was incredibly helpful, and they now have a better understanding of the precautions needed to ensure their children's health.

The event saw participation from Dr. Monika and staff members of Ravi Children's Hospital, along with Ravi Foundation team members, all of whom contributed to the smooth execution of the camp.















