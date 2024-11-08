Freedom fighter Delhi Chilkamma passes away

Choutuppal (Yadadri_Bhongir): Delhi Chilukamma (98), a freedom fighter from Peddabavigudem in Jaikesaram village of Choutuppal mandal in Yadari-Bhongir district, passed away due to old age. She actively participated in the Telangana Armed Peasant Struggle and in the independence movement alongside her husband, Chandrareddy. The British government at the time imprisoned Chandrareddy for 11 months in Rajahmundry Central Jail. Even during her husband’s imprisonment, Chilukamma remained actively involved in the Telangana Armed Struggle.

The Indian government provided her a pension until her passing. She is survived by three daughters and two sons. BRS labour wing district president Madhav Reddy paid tributes to her by laying a floral wreath on her mortal remains.