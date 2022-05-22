Freedom of expression a hallmark of democracy

Warangal: Freedom of expression is the hallmark of democracy, Prof. K Nageshwar, Department of Journalism, Osmania University, and former Legislative Council Member, said, delivering a keynote address on 'Sedition and Free Speech : Constitutional Perspectives', a lecture organised by PV Narasimha Rao Vignana Kendra at the Senate Hall of the Kakatiya University (KU) here on Saturday.

Prof Nageshwar expressed concern over the enormous misuse and abuse of the colonial-era penal law on sedition. Stating that the number of sedition cases has risen significantly in the last decade, Prof Nageshwar said, "Even the Supreme Court had suggested the Central Government as to why it was not repealing the provision that was used by the British to suppress the freedom movement, even after 75 years of independence."

Equating the present day situation with that of the British Raj, the Professor emphasised the need for brainstorming on the sedition law. Babasaheb Ambedkar facilitated 'freedom of speech' in the Indian Constitution to protect the spirit of democracy. He said that the time has come for the universities to focus on the issue to guide society. "It's nothing but a despotic rule if the governments suppress the freedom of speech," Prof Nageshwar said, stating that there is no sedition law in the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Countries like Sudan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey etc have sedition laws, and it's time for India to decide where it stands, Prof Nageshwar said.

KU vice-chancellor Thatkonda Ramesh who presided over the meeting said that PV Narasimha Rao Vinana Kendra would organise more such Lectures that reflect the maladies in the society and solutions. Prof S Sudarshan and PRO Vallala Prudviraj were among others present.