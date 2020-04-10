Fresh breather for Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Several parts of the city witnessed light to moderate untimely rains along with gusty winds on Thursday evening. The short spell of a fresh breather was a great relief for Hyderabadis from the scorching heat. The northern and the central parts of the city received maximum rainfall.



According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state is likely to witness light to moderate rains for the next three days whereas the city is expected to witness dry weather for the next three days and the maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 35 o to 37 degrees C, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 25 degrees to 27 degrees C in the city.

Meteorologist at IMD-Hyderabad, B Raja Rao, said "The untimely rains are a mostly experienced around the end of March where moisture-bearing winds from the South-eastern direction and cold winds coming from the northerly directions interact over Telangana and other southern states and formed a confluence zone that causes rains."

"The confluence of winds from different directions causes showers with gusty winds at certain areas," he added further.





Circle Location Rainfall (in mm) Alwal Bollaram 35 Khairatabad Srinagar Colony 24 Khairatabad CESS 23 Balanagar Begumpet 22.5 Musheerabad Musheerabad 22.3 Secunderabad Pattigadda 21.3 Khairatabad Ganaanka Bhavan 20



