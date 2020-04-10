 Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Fresh breather for Hyderabad

Fresh breather for Hyderabad
Highlights

Hyderabad: Several parts of the city witnessed light to moderate untimely rains along with gusty winds on Thursday evening. The short spell of a fresh ...

Hyderabad: Several parts of the city witnessed light to moderate untimely rains along with gusty winds on Thursday evening. The short spell of a fresh breather was a great relief for Hyderabadis from the scorching heat. The northern and the central parts of the city received maximum rainfall.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state is likely to witness light to moderate rains for the next three days whereas the city is expected to witness dry weather for the next three days and the maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 35 o to 37 degrees C, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 25 degrees to 27 degrees C in the city.

Meteorologist at IMD-Hyderabad, B Raja Rao, said "The untimely rains are a mostly experienced around the end of March where moisture-bearing winds from the South-eastern direction and cold winds coming from the northerly directions interact over Telangana and other southern states and formed a confluence zone that causes rains."

"The confluence of winds from different directions causes showers with gusty winds at certain areas," he added further.


Circle

Location

Rainfall (in mm)

Alwal

Bollaram

35

Khairatabad

Srinagar Colony

24

Khairatabad

CESS

23

Balanagar

Begumpet

22.5

Musheerabad

Musheerabad

22.3

Secunderabad

Pattigadda

21.3

Khairatabad

Ganaanka Bhavan

20


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories