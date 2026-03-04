Fuming with rage, Kavitha slams Cong over ‘selective demolitions’

Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha, who led a strong protest along with local residents in Narsingi, demanding immediate action against a massive real estate venture allegedly encroaching upon the Musi River was arrested.

The Jagruthi leader while participating in the protest, addressing the media, attacked the Congress government and HYDRAA authorities for what she termed as ‘blatant double standards’ and ‘selective demolitions’. She questioned how multi-storey buildings can come up in the middle of the Musi River without the knowledge of officials, while the homes of poor families were swiftly demolished in the name of enforcement. “Is this governance or targeted action against the vulnerable?” she asked.

Kavitha pointed out that in Quthbullapur, houses belonging to the poor were demolished without hesitation. In Khammam’s Velugumatla area, nearly 600 poor families allegedly lost their homes.

Several families living along the Musi riverbanks have also faced demolitions. Yet, she alleged, when it comes to influential real estate ventures encroaching on river land, authorities conveniently look the other way.

She questioned whether HYDRAA Ranganath and the Congress government were deliberately ignoring this illegal construction. “When contacted, we were told that officials are busy in meetings.

But are meetings more important than protecting Telangana’s rivers and ensuring justice?” she asked.

She further alleged that under the pretext of the Gandhi Sarovar project, even residents of long-standing apartment complexes like Madhu Ridge Apartments were being harassed.

She noted that many middle-class families invested their life savings nearly two decades ago to secure homes there, and were now being subjected to uncertainty and pressure.