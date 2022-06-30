Furnish Covid safety guidelines: HC to PH dept

Hyderabad: The State High Court division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Jutice Surepally Nanda, on Wednesda heard a batch of public interest litigations on Covid issues.

The CJ informed the petitioners that the court cannot consider pending the Covid proceedings further. Moreover, the court will continue to monitor the day-to-day Covid issues arising in the State.

He advised the State Public Health department and the petitioner to suggest remedial measures and safety precautions to people of the State.

The CJ bench directed the State to furnish safety guidelines in the next hearing and adjourned the case to August 4.

Bar, bench & people stake-holders of justice delivery system: CJ

The Telangana High Court Bar Association on Wednesday afternoon felicitated CJ Ujjal Bhuyan in the HC Bar premises on taking charge of the post.

Speaking on the occasion, the CJ said the Bar and the Bench are the two wheels of the chariot of justice, without the assistance of the bar, the bench cannot function. "The Bar, The Bench and People are the stakeholders of the justice delivery system". He pointed out that a strong alert bar is very essential for upholding justice.

"A strong Bar does not mean a militant Bar; the Bar must uphold raising genuine issues and solving them. The CJ said "humility and humbleness does not mean submissiveness. The Bar must respect the Bench and the Bench also must respect the Bar. Advocates are officers of the court; they must be given due respect. In fact, as the presiding officers of the court, the judges must show courtesy towards advocates, he opined.

Justice P Naveen Rao, Advocate-General Banda Shivananda Prasad, Additional Solicitor-General of India T Suryakaran Reddy, Assistant. Solicitor-General Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao, THCAA president Ponnam Ashok Goud, vice-president Mumtaz Pasha, secretaries C. Kalyan Rao, T Srujan kumar Reddy and others were present.