Gaddam places razor sharp focus on Chennur devpt

Mancherial: Minister for Labour, Employment Training, Factories, Mines and Geology Gaddam Vivekananda said that special attention should be paid to the development works of Chennur constituency. On Monday he held a review meeting in Naspur in the district in which Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna, District Collector Kumar Deepak, and others participated.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said caution should be taken in the process of distributing urea as part of agricultural cultivation, and that urea should be provided as per the plan by identifying the patta holders and tenants.

He said that they are ready to provide as much urea as required for agricultural cultivation, and that the officials should monitor that urea does not go astray.

He said that steps will be taken as per the rules to provide compensation to the farmers affected by the crop damage caused by waterlogging due to the recent heavy rains.

He said that as part of agricultural mechanization, 1,179 units of agricultural implements have been allocated to Chennur constituency, and the use of these will make agricultural cultivation easier for the farmers.

He said that the urea required for crop cultivation will be provided for the entire season within Chennur constituency and that the farmers need not worry.

He said that the construction of roads and internal CC roads connecting every village in the constituency under the auspices of the Roads and Buildings Department should be completed quickly, and the necessary permissions from the Forest Department should be obtained in this process, and if any difficulties arise in terms of permissions, they should be brought to his attention.

He said that the development works undertaken under the Amrut 2.0 scheme under the auspices of the engineering departments of the Public Health and Municipal departments should be completed quickly and water supply measures should be taken.

The construction work of the primary health center undertaken in Bhimaram mandal center has been completed. The minister told officials to prepare for its inauguration. He said that steps will be taken to appoint the necessary medical staff in government hospitals and health centers.

Special medical camps on women's health will be organised from September 17 to October 2, as part of which, District Medical Health Officer Dr Anita along with medical officers unveiled wall posters on the Healthy Woman - Powerful Family Programme.

He said that steps have been taken to organize 91 medical camps for 13 days in the district.