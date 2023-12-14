Gaddam Prasad Kumar elected as Telangana assembly speaker

Congress MLA Gaddam Prasad Kumar was unanimously elected as Telangana Assembly Speaker. Protem Speaker Akbaruddi Owaisi officially announced the name of Gaddam Prasad Kumar as Speaker in the Assembly on Thursday.

Chief minister Revanth Reddy, ministers, MLAs and opposition leaders congratulated Gaddam Prasad who was elected as Speaker. Later, CM Revanth and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka together seated Speaker Prasad Kumar in his chair as a sign of respect.

After that successive MLAs came to Speaker's chair and congratulated Prasad Kumar. Afterwards, the members will speak on the motion of thanks to the speaker.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy thanked the leaders of BRS, BJP, MIM and CPI for their cooperation in the election of the Speaker and opined that such a good tradition should continue in the House in the future. He said speaker Prasad Kumar belongs to his home district Vikarabad and opined that the latter has come from a very simple family.

Meanwhile, KT Ramarao also congratulated Gaddam Prasad Kumar and said that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to support to Gaddam Prasad Kumar in speaker election upon the request from minister Sridhar Babu.



