Gaddar-Last sparkle of revolutionary fire
Gaddar! The very word inspires a rousing passion. To his heart beats, like a soldier he marched on the bloodied path treaded by few, who were every ready if they must die.
Gaddar! The very word inspires a rousing passion. To his heart beats, like a soldier he marched on the bloodied path treaded by few, who were every ready if they must die. A life of struggle, a conflict of ideals, he faced trenchant criticism after re-entering civilian life.
Having lived as a warrior at the vanguard of revolutionaries, he quit the ‘mainstream’ to which he drew thousands with his blood-curdling songs for uprising against injustice and exploitation. Home or jungle, fortune or penury, limb or life, he was ever ready to give what he had.
Leaving the dark morass of mundane life, he set out for heavens, on wings of revolutionary fire. Winning hearts as a people’s singer with his revolutionary songs that breathed fire and highlighted people’s problems, he also acted in Telugu films ‘Maa Bhoomi’ and ‘Rangula Kala’.
In ‘Maa Bhoomi’, he sang ‘Bandenka Bandi Katti’, which was a clarion call to take up cudgels against the landlords and oppressive governments. He will live on in our hearts.