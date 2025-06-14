Gaddar Telangana Awards Ceremony Set for Grand Debut in Hyderabad

The inaugural Gaddar Telangana Awards ceremony is set to take place at the Hitex venue in Madhapur, Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone as it is the first such event since the formation of the independent state of Telangana.

The Revanth Reddy government is making extensive preparations to ensure the event is a resounding success, with numerous Tollywood actors and celebrities expected to attend.

Winners of the awards will be honoured with substantial cash prizes, reflecting the government's commitment to recognising and celebrating artistic achievements in the region. The efforts to organise this prestigious ceremony underscore the cultural significance of the event for Telangana.