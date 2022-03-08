Gaddi Annaram market in Hyderabad closed again

Gaddi Annaram market which was reopened three days ago after the high court orders has been closed again on Tuesday morning. The high court directed the court to remain the market open till April 6. However, the authorities tried to close the market which resulted in commotion-like situation at the market after the traders went against the officials. The officials also shifted the fruits arrived in lorries to Bata Singaram.



Earlier, the traders approached the high court and complained that the police officials resorted to lathi charge on them when they tried to stop the officials from closing the market following which the court directed to reopen the market.

The traders staged a protest demanding the officials to reopen the market and questioned how could they shut down the market disobeying the high court orders.

One of the traders alleged that the high court asked the officials to hand over the market to the farmers and traders and also directed them to build sheds for them. However, nothing was done by the officials, he added. He continued that the place at the Bata Singaram where the market is temporarily arranged is insufficient for the traders as there are around 95 traders including farmers.