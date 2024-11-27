Gadwal BJP Celebrates 75th Anniversary of Indian Constitution with Floral Tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Gadwal: On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, a special program was organized at the BJP District Office located in DK Bungalow, Gadwal town. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's portrait and a copy of the Constitution were adorned with floral garlands as a tribute.

District President Ramachandra Reddy addressed the gathering, emphasizing the uniqueness and greatness of the Indian Constitution. He remarked, “While constitutions of many countries have undergone several amendments, India’s Constitution remains resilient and continues to guide the nation as envisioned by Dr. Ambedkar. This is a testament to the brilliance of Dr. Ambedkar and the strength of our country. Many nations admire the Indian Constitution for its revolutionary approach.”

He further highlighted, “The Indian Constitution is a visionary document aimed at the comprehensive development of the nation. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar dedicated his time, intellect, and even sacrificed his health for the drafting of this remarkable Constitution.”

The event concluded with District General Secretary Ravikumar Ekbote leading all participants in a collective reading of the Preamble to the Constitution.

Prominent attendees included former Assembly Convener Ramanjaneyulu, Town President Bandala Venkata Ramulu, District OBC Morcha President Deva Das, State BJYM Committee Member Delhiwala Krishna, BJYM District Leaders Kottala Veeresh Reddy, Town Vice President Pandu Reddy, OBC Morcha Vice President Dabbileti Narasimha, senior BJP leaders Geeta Reddy, Mohan Reddy, Ramesh, and Kurvapalli Srinu, among others.

The program was a solemn and inspirational tribute to Dr. Ambedkar and the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution.















