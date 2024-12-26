Gadwal: Blood donation camp conducted

Gadwal: On the occasion of the centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister Bharath Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in collaboration with the Red Cross Society, organised a blood donation camp at the old bus stand in Aiza Municipality, Jogulamba Gadwal district.

The event was inaugurated by BJP Jogulamba Gadwal District president S. Ramachandra Reddy, who paid floral tributes to a portrait of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He stated that the centenary celebrations would feature a series of voluntary service programs throughout the year.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, he expressed his delight at the overwhelming response, with a large number of participants, especially youth and residents of the district, donating over 150 units of blood.

Certificates of appreciation were distributed to the donors. He also noted that similar voluntary initiatives had been carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic, showcasing the party’s commitment to social service. The event received widespread participation and support, marking it as a success in celebrating Vajpayee’s legacy and promoting the spirit of selfless service.