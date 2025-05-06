Gadwal: "Gadwal Collector Felicitates SSC Toppers, Urges Students to Aim High".District Collector B.M. Santosh congratulated government school students who demonstrated exceptional performance in the SSC (10th Class) Board Examinations 2025.

At a program held on Tuesday at the IDOC Conference Hall, the Collector honored 34 meritorious students from government and residential schools who scored above 550 marks. He interacted with each student, inquiring about their future plans and aspirations.

In his address, the Collector stated that the district improved its rank in the state’s SSC results from 32nd to 26th place, with a remarkable 10.36% increase in overall performance. He emphasized that discipline, hard work, and self-confidence are key to achieving success in life. He urged students to continuously strive for excellence and make the best use of their time, especially during intermediate education, which plays a crucial role in shaping their future.

He highlighted the importance of not just hard work but also smart work, and advised students to leverage technology for productive learning. He encouraged students to surround themselves with good friends, avoid bad habits, and take care of their physical health through daily exercise.

Acknowledging the fast-paced development of the world, the Collector stressed the need for students to continuously grow and stay updated to achieve success. He assured that the government is committed to providing all essential facilities to students, including free education, quality food, and excellent residential infrastructure. He also mentioned that the government has increased mess charges by 40% to ensure nutritious meals for students.

The Collector expressed hope that students would utilize these opportunities to reach their goals and contribute positively to society and national development. He extended his congratulations to both students and teachers for their dedicated efforts in improving SSC results in the district.

The event was attended by DEO Abdul Ghani, headmasters, students, and other officials.