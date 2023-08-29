Live
Just In
Gadwal: Congress protests over RDS water release
AICC secretary and former legislator Dr SA Sampath Kumar staged a protest along with party cadrs and farmers in RDS canal itself, demanding release of water from RDS canal.
According to the ayacut farmers, they have sown cotton, paddy, maize and chilli two months ago. The crops are now withering away due to lack of rain. They are agitated that the government did not make any indent for water release from the RDS canal to the Water Board. As such, they are on the verge of incurring severe losses.
Sampath Kumar alleged that the ruling MLA and MLC were not heeding the pleas of the distressed farmers but were busy making accusations against each other. Tummilla reservoir was planned during the Congress regime, but it was yet to become a reality, with the result that water was reaching Mallamma Kunta, Julakal and Valluru reservoirs. The Tummilla water flow was stopped to RDS soon after the last elections.
The Congress leader warned that if the water was not released within two or three days, they would launch an agitation against the negligence of the state government.
A large number of Congress party leaders and farmers from Vaddepalli, Shanti Nagar and Alampur constituency participated in the protest.