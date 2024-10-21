  • Menu
Gadwal: Farmers protest for relief in Aija

Gadwal: In response to a call given BRS working president KTR, farmers in Aija tried to burn an effigy of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. However, the...

Gadwal: In response to a call given BRS working president KTR, farmers in Aija tried to burn an effigy of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. However, the bid was foiled at the petrol station junction in Aija.

Leading the BRS protest, G Chinna Devanna, the municipal chairman, accused the Revanth Reddy government of going back on electoral promises and leaving farmers in the lurch. He demanded immediate release of Rythu Bharosa aid. Councilors Hussein, Venkatesh, Anjaneyulu, and others including former Sarpanch Mahesh, took part in the protest.

