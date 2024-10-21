Live
- 'Kashi big centre of healthcare': Modi after eye hospital opening
- Soon, temple lands across State to be registered in name of gods
- ICEU commemorates 50 glorious years of journey
- Students encouraged to take part in extracurricular activities
- Beware! shawarma bite could land you in hospital
- TGBIE announces payment dates for private candidates
- Task Force sleuths raid TOS pub: 149 persons detained
- AP gets ready to show Drone shakti
- Milli Council expresses concerns over ‘rising communal incidents’
- 24 flights get bomb threats
Just In
Gadwal: Farmers protest for relief in Aija
Highlights
Gadwal: In response to a call given BRS working president KTR, farmers in Aija tried to burn an effigy of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. However, the...
Gadwal: In response to a call given BRS working president KTR, farmers in Aija tried to burn an effigy of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. However, the bid was foiled at the petrol station junction in Aija.
Leading the BRS protest, G Chinna Devanna, the municipal chairman, accused the Revanth Reddy government of going back on electoral promises and leaving farmers in the lurch. He demanded immediate release of Rythu Bharosa aid. Councilors Hussein, Venkatesh, Anjaneyulu, and others including former Sarpanch Mahesh, took part in the protest.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS