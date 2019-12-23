Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy promises to provide all help to Buradpet ZPHS

Gadwal: The students of Government Zilla Parishad High School at Buradpet in Gadwal district received notebooks, dictionaries and pens contributed by their alumni on the occasion of alumni reunion day on Monday.



Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, who took part as the chief guest on the occasion, was given a grand welcome by the school students. The MLA distributed notebooks, dictionaries and pens to the students. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA recollected his student days and a said he was also one of the alumni of the school and promised to do his best to provide all possible help to improve the quality of education and provide more facilities for the students in the school.

Earlier, the school principal along with the students put a proposal with the MLA to sanction additional classrooms for beginning English medium classes. Responding to this, the MLA readily accepted the proposal and said he would immediately take the request to the notice of the government and get necessary funds for the construction of additional classrooms. "It is really an honour to visit the school where I had received my education. It reminds me of my early school days. Those days were really wonderful. I wish all the students from this school study hard and get good name and fame not just for their parents but also for teachers and the school. I am pained at Gadwal being termed as backward district in education and literacy. Now, the time has come for all of us to unite and work hard and make our district number one in education in the entire Telangana," said the MLA.

The MLA also advised the students to never forget the school where they studied and the teachers who taught them. He said it was because of the efforts of the teachers and the school, the students would be able to reach great heights in life. Therefore, every student must return something or the other to the school, so that more poor students could get quality education, observed the MLA.

The MLA, meanwhile, enumerated various steps taken by the State government to improve quality of education and facilities for students in government schools. He said the government was providing free books, uniforms and midday meals with fine quality rice. He urged the SSC students to utilise these facilities and work hard to pass out with flying colours and put the district on top in the upcoming SSC board exams.

The MLA further added that very soon he was going to distribute study material free of cost to all the SSC students in the schools and said that he had also distributed bicycles for the Class X students who were travelling to school from long distances. Library Chairman S Keshav, MPP of Gattu mandal Vijay, ZPTC Rajasekhar, TRS senior leader Jambu Rama Goud and others took part in the programme.