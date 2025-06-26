Gadwal Police Crack Tejeshwar Murder Case Swiftly, Honored with Cash Rewards by District SP

Gadwal: In a remarkable display of investigative efficiency and coordination, the Gadwal police team successfully cracked the high-profile Tejeshwar murder case, which had created a sensation across both Telugu-speaking states. The swift resolution of the case has drawn widespread praise from the public and law enforcement circles alike.

Recognizing their exemplary efforts, District Superintendent of Police (SP) Sri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, felicitated the officers and staff involved in the investigation with cash rewards and special appreciation.

The team that played a pivotal role in solving the case included:

Gadwal Circle Inspector: Tanguturu Srinivas, who led the investigation with precision and strategic oversight.

Gadwal Town Sub-Inspector (SI): Kalyan Kumar

Gadwal Rural SI: Srikant

Dharur SI: Konda Sri Hari

Maldakal SI: Nandikar

Gattu SI: Mallesh

IT Cell SI: Sukoor

In addition, several Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) and Police Constables (PCs) were also recognized for their active roles and commitment throughout the operation:

PSIs: Swathi and Tejeswini

PCs:

Chandrayya (PC-8221)

Raju Yadav (PC-3111)

Ramakrishna (PC-2204)

Kiran Kumar (PC-383)

Veeresh (PC-2553)

Ravi Kumar (PC-1030)

Karthik (PC-3125)

The district SP appreciated the team’s coordination, timely response, and effective use of investigative technologies, including digital forensics and field intelligence, which contributed to the rapid breakthrough in the case.

This recognition serves not only as a morale booster for the district police force but also as a reassurance to the public that the Gadwal Police Department is committed to justice, transparency, and public safety.

The Tejeshwar murder case, which had sparked public outrage and concern, now stands as an example of how prompt police action and teamwork can deliver justice swiftly.