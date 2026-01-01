Araku to get dedicated blood bank for sickle cell patients

Araku/Mangalagiri: In a New Year initiative, a dedicated blood bank will be set up at the Government Hospital in Araku to support patients suffering from sickle cell anaemia. The project, led by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, aims to protect tribal women from health complications caused by the genetic disorder.

Sickle cell anaemia has been a major cause of miscarriages, severe anaemia, and other health issues among tribal women in the region. Responding to the urgency, Pawan Kalyan directed the establishment of a modern blood bank within the Araku Assembly constituency. The facility will be equipped with advanced infrastructure to safely store blood and will be formally linked to the hospital once completed.

The decision was inspired by an interaction during the launch of the Adavi Thalli Bata programme in Kuridi village, where a tribal woman explained how the disease was endangering pregnant women.

Moved by her appeal, the Deputy Chief Minister promised immediate action. He later consulted medical experts, who advised that timely blood transfusions can reduce the severity of the disease. Based on this, he initiated the construction of the blood bank as a long-term solution.

The project will be supported by donors and philanthropists and is expected to serve nearly 1,500 sickle cell anaemia patients across Alluri Sitarama Raju district. This initiative is seen as a significant step in improving healthcare access for tribal communities in remote areas.