Gadwal Rural Police Intensify Vehicle Checks to Curb Crime and Enforce Drunk Driving Laws

Gadwal: As part of a comprehensive effort to control crime, extensive vehicle inspections are being carried out within the jurisdiction of Gadwal Rural Police Station. Rural Sub-Inspector (SI) Ch. Srikanth, along with his team, is actively conducting these checks under the directives of the District Superintendent of Police (SP).

The inspections are being carried out both in the morning and evening hours, with a special focus on controlling criminal activities and enforcing Drunk and Drive regulations. Speaking to the media, SI Srikanth emphasized that every vehicle is being thoroughly checked, and strict action is being taken against violators.

“In line with the instructions from our District SP, we are conducting large-scale vehicle inspections every day during morning and evening hours. Those found violating Drunk and Drive rules are being booked under relevant sections of law,” said SI Srikanth.

The checking process involves careful examination of each vehicle to detect any suspicious activity or potential violations. Cases are being registered promptly against those found guilty during the Drunk and Drive checks.

Alongside SI Ch. Srikanth, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Venkateshwar Reddy and other police personnel are actively participating in the vehicle checking drives to maintain law and order and ensure road safety.

This initiative is part of the Gadwal Rural Police's proactive approach to strengthen public security, reduce crime rates, and uphold traffic safety across the region.