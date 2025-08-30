Gadwal SP Felicitates Retiring SI, Congratulates Newly Promoted Officer

Gadwal: District Superintendent of Police T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, on Saturday honored a retiring Sub-Inspector for his decades of service and congratulated another officer on his promotion, highlighting the values of dedication, discipline, and responsibility in the police force.

At a program held in his chamber, the SP felicitated Sub-Inspector Ravula Bala Kishtaiah, who retired after nearly 36 years of service. He recalled that Bala Kishtaiah joined the department as a constable in 1989 and rose through the ranks as Head Constable, Assistant Sub-Inspector, and Sub-Inspector, most recently serving at the CCS Police Station, Gadwal.

Praising his commitment, the SP said: “His retirement is a great loss to the department. The services he rendered are invaluable and will be remembered. The police department will ensure all retirement benefits are provided on time, and I wish him a happy and healthy life ahead with his family.”

In another program, the SP congratulated V. Venkateshwar Reddy, who was promoted from Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) to Sub-Inspector (SI) while serving at the Gadwal Rural Police Station. Personally adorning the officer with the SI insignia, the SP remarked that promotions bring not only recognition but also greater responsibility.

“With every promotion, an officer’s responsibility increases. It is important to discharge duties with discipline and integrity, thereby strengthening public trust and respect for the police department,” the SP said.

The events were attended by AO Satish, CCS Inspector Nageshwar Reddy, CCS Police Station staff, district police personnel, and family members of the retiring officer.