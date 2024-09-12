Gaiety, fervour at Ganesh festivities

Nagar Kurnool: Ganesh Navaratri celebrations are going on in a festive atmosphere across various colonies here. On Wednesday, under the leadership of the Gold Phase Ganesh Youth Group at Raghavendra Colony Road No. 2, Maha Prasadam was offered to Lord Ganesh.

Devotees also performed special bhajans at the Ganesh mandap set up near Bangaru Maisamma in Raghavendra Colony, followed by the distribution of Anna Prasadam. Ganapathi Lakshmi Homam and Navagraha Homam were organized by Milestone Youth. At the Housing Board Colony, Rebels Youth conducted cultural activities. Annadanam would continue till Saturday. In Vishwaradhya Colony, special pujas were held by the Ganesh Syndicate led by Dr Gavvamatta Viswanath Shastri.

At the Bajrang Dal Vinayak Mandap, poojas were conducted by priest Gomatham Murali Mohanacharyulu. Special prayers were performed at the Ganesh idol organized by Shivashakti Youth in Raghavendra Colony. Residents, particularly women, participated in bhajan singing, kolatam (folk dance), and other cultural activities with great enthusiasm, making the Ganesh Navaratri celebrations vibrant and joyous across the colonies.