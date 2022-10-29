Gajam Govardhana Telia Rumal Art Gallery inaugurated

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated Gajam Govardhana Telia Rumal Art Gallery on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said the State government would establish a museum if Gajam Govardhana and others lend support. He appealed to the new generation to make a fashion statement by wearing handlooms clothes during festivals and other occasions to stand by the weavers.

The minister stated that to protect and encourage handloom weavers, several measures were taken by the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, including Chenetha Mithra, Nethanna Ku Cheyutha and Nethanna Ku Bima.

Padma Shri Gajam Govardhana established the gallery in a 1000 square feet hall. Handloom clothes, some of them decades old, books on the profession from various parts of the world, documents, and other materials collected by him were displayed there.